By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, Niger Delta

PAN-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the mouthpiece of the people of coastal states of Niger Delta, Monday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of denying Nigerians the proper dividends of democracy with his avoidable delay in appointing Ministers and constituting his cabinet, saying his government was currently operating on “low capacity.”

National Secretary of the regional body, Dr. Alfred Mulade, stated this shortly after a delegation of the group paid a condolence visit on Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti at Akure, Ondo State, over the death of her daughter in the hands of suspected herdsmen.

PANDEF asserted: “ By this unnecessary delay in appointing Ministers and constituting his team, President Buhari has knowingly or unknowingly denied Nigerians the true dividends for what it was voted for, that is, true dividends of democracy. This is anti-people.”

“President Buhari is currently operating at low capacity, which is not the best for Nigerians, by refusing to set up his cabinet.

“President Buhari needs men and women with integrity and capacity on his team to help him resolve the myriad challenges. These include the very worrisome insecurity situation that has taken alarming dimension – killings, kidnappings, banditry, and insurgency.

“The hemorrhaging economy, threats of self-determination by various groups and issues of marginalization, and protests against ill-conceived policies of the government should engage the attention of the President Buhari and compel him to understand that something needs to be done urgently, to appoint capable persons as Ministers and put his team to work.

“And, these persons are not in short supply in this country, especially given his promise of running an inclusive government. Further indefinite delay is grossly unpatriotic.

“.Nigerians deserve value for their votes, and not to be continually baptized with the unpalatable dose of flimsy excuses for the delay.

“President Buhari should do the needful and appoint his ministers and constitute his team, without further delay.

“He must not pretend not to know that things are not going well in this country at the moment, and that the country is at the brink of a precipice.

“The earlier Buhari t demonstrates preparedness to manage the affairs of this country, by setting up a capable team and patriotic and get to work, to save the country from imminent further deterioration, is not negotiable,” the group asserted.

PANDEF in Akure condoles Pa Fasoranti

Deputy National Chairman, PANDEF, Chief Francis Doukpola led its delegation on the condolence visit to Pa Fasoranti

Speaking during the visit, he expressed the sadness and deepest condolences of the National Leader of PANDEF, Chief Dr. E. K. Clark and the people of the South-South geopolitical zone on the unfortunate killing of his daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin.

The PANDEF delegation included the National Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mulade; Deputy Woman Leader, Hon. Vivian Ere, Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Ken Robinson and Dr. Joel George.

Chief Doukpola called on the federal government to ensure the apprehension of the killers of Mrs Olakunrin. He also condemned the continued senseless and unwarranted killings of innocent and law-abiding citizens of the country and opined that the nation has degenerated to unimaginable proportions of insecurity, criminality, and discord.

“And that is the reason PANDEF was working closely with Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum, and other groups in the country for the Restructuring of Nigeria to attain a more cohesive, secured, peaceful and progressive nation,” he added.

Chief Femi Aluko, a former Commissioner of Information in Ondo State, responded on behalf of Pa. Fasoranti family and thanked PANDEF for the visit.

Vanguard