Death toll in Delta building collapse rises to 4, developer arrested

By Perez Brisibe

ABRAKA — THE lifeless bodies of the remaining two persons trapped in the three-storey building that collapsed at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, have been recovered from the rubble.

The recovery is in addition to the earlier two recovered Saturday bringing the total of causalities to four, while six others escaped from the collapsed building, all of whom are labourers working on the project.

The recovery is coming just as the Delta State Government said it has commenced investigation into the circumstance surrounding the incident with the developer arrested.

Developer at fault—Govt

Speaking during a visit to the scene of the incident, Secretary to the Delta State Government, Chiedu Ebie, said: “The developer contravened building approval law and has been arrested.

“This is in addition to the use of sub-standard building materials in the construction of the building.”

Ebie also hinted that the state government has also ordered the closure of the developer’s other building, which is currently being investigated to ensure that it meets the required building approval laws in the state.

On the recovery of the latest two remains of the labourers trapped in the building, a source at the Abraka Police Division, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he has no permission to speak, gave their names as John Povienu and Boga Sonepun, from Niger and Benin Republic, respectively.