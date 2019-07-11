Dalung tips Super Eagles for AFCON gold

-Storms Cairo for semi-final game

A member of the Federal Government delegation to the Africa Cup of Nations, Barrister Solomon Dalung, is optimistic that the Super Eagles will go all the way to the final and win the trophy.

Barrister Dalung made his assertion after the Super Eagles defeated Bafana Bafana of South Africa 2-1 to advance to the last 4.

In his observation, he said based on the team’s steady improvement in the African tournament, it will be difficult for any team to withstand the Super Eagles.

The immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports said the Super Eagles have shown how hungry they are to bring back the cup after missing out of the competition in two successive editions.

“Now that you’re in the semi final, you will go all the way to the final. It has been a long but progressive journey in the tournament but now is the time to look into your armoury and set up strategies for the next game which won’t be easy. The games will get tougher as you progress but with the right mentality, you will emerge champions.

“Our President and father of the nation President Muhammadu Buhari has taken time out to watch some of your matches as your number one supporter and you can be rest assured that all you need to bring back the trophy has been provided for you.”

“Nigerians are also supporting you with prayers, including moral and financial support. I and other members of the Federal Government delegation will also be on ground to cheer you to the finals. I congratulate you on your victory against South Africa and I wish you success in your next game”, Dalung said.