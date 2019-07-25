Daily Trust’s Ozibo bags US PhD scholarship

Ozibo Ozibo, a political reporter with Daily Trust newspaper, Abuja, has been selected as one of the six recipients of Michigan State University’s merit-based PhD scholarship in African Studies for the 2019 Fall Semester, beginning August 16.

The doctoral scholarshi‎p comes with a four-year financial support (2019-2023) in teaching and research assistantships, university and language-study fellowships, and academic-year stipend.

‎”The Department of History at Michigan State University is pleased to offer you a doctoral scholarship, effective Fall Semester, 2019.

“You are joining an outstanding academic community of Spartans‎ who, like you, have demonstrated a commitment to achievement, in line with Michigan State’s mission of making a better world,” read a letter signed by Karrin Hanshew, MSU’s Graduate Admissions Director.

Ozibo, who broke 69-year-old academic jinx with First Class Honors at Nigeria’s premier University of Ibadan History Department in 2016,‎ joined Daily Trust in 2018 as House of Representatives’ reporter.

Under the supervision of Prof. Nwando Achebe, his PhD research at MSU explores ‎the “Historical Dynamics of Change and Continuity from the Palm Oil Trade to the Crude Oil Revolution in Nigerian Niger Delta, 1830-2010.”

Founded in 1855 as first land-grant university in the USA, MSU, a public research institution in East Lansing, ‎has its PhD African history program ranked No.1 by the US News & World Report.‎‎

Vanguard