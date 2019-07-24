By Tolulope Abereoje

When popular Nollywood actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot advised the federal government to ban foreign entertainment content in Nigeria, particularly movies, in order to enhance the growth of the country’s movie sector and the entire entertainment industry, it sparked mixed reactions from the public.

According to Desmond Elliot, just like rice, the Federal Government should make it difficult for foreign content to come into the country so as to spike growth in Nollywood.

“First they need to create an enabling environment for this industry to thrive. Secondly, they need to consciously, intentionally focus on building the industry. Treat it like you’re importing rice so you’ll make it difficult for foreign content to come in so that your local content can grow. And then you need to support the music industry, the film industry and even the comic section as well. We can go on and on, you know putting the square pegs in square holes and not mixing it, making sure professionals treaties with other countries is endless,” he said.

Reacting to Elliot’s opinion which is currently dominating the discourse on social media, controversial broadcaster, Daddy Freeze berated his call, noting that if the standard of Nollywood movies is improved, it would encourage more viewership in Nigeria and globally.

“Dear brother Desmond Elliot, I love you but I’m not with you on this. I should be able to choose what I want to watch if I’m paying for it, shouldn’t I? Why don’t you strive to raise Nollywood to Hollywood standards and then people will gravitate towards Nollywood naturally”, he opined.

