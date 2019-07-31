Dad is having an affair with my aunt

By Dear Bunmi,

Dear Bunmi,

Dad’s always had the reputation of being a Jack, the lad and has had open affairs the family knew about. Now I have this conviction he is having an affair with my aunt.

I’m a guy of 32 and my parents have been married for over 35 years. I thought his philandering days were over but recently, I helped him get on-line and now he seems to be constantly checking his e-mails.

He’s also started going out more, saying he is pursuing his hobby of playing golf. One day, I followed him and saw his car parked outside my aunt’s (my mum’s sister) house for three hours.

My gut instinct tells me something is going-on. My mum had suffered in silence all these years, the thought of her sister sleeping with her husband would definitely devastate her.

Laz, by e-mail.

Dear Laz,

Playing detective rarely helps save a marriage. You need to sit your dad down and have a man-to-man talk with him and tell him what you’ve seen. If you’re right about the affair, tell him to end it or you will have no option but to tell your mum.

Hopefully he’ll realise the risk he’s running. He might be a chronic philanderer as you said, but grazing near home is not a done deal!

Vanguard