By Eguomo Odjegba

COMPTROLLER-GENERAL of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (retired), has reversed the recent streamlining of the service area commands with the creation of eight area commands, and the unbundling of the marine unit, saying it is aimed at enhancing administrative convenience and boosting revenue generation.

A circular signed by the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, DCG, in charge of Finance, Admin and Technical Services, DCG Aminu Dangaladima, sighted by our reporter said that the approval for the unbundling and creation of the eight area commands was granted at the 50th Regular Meeting of the Nigeria Customs Service Board held on Tuesday 21st May, 2019.

The circular listed the area commands unbundled and the new ones created to include, Murtala Mohammed International Airport Area Command, carved out from MMAC with Headquarters at MMIA; Ogun II Area Command, carved out from Ogun Area Command with Headquarters at Abeokuta; North Eastern Marine Command taken from Eastern Marine Command with Headquarters at Makurdi and Kaduna Area Command carved out from the Kaduna/Katsina Area Command with Headquarters at Kaduna.

The others are, Kebbi Area Command, from the former Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Area Command with Headquarters at Birnin-Kebbi; Kwara Area Command from Niger/Kwara/Kogi Area Command with Headquarters at Ilorin; North Western Marine Command from Western Marine Command with Headquarters at Lokoja; Port-Harcourt Oil and Gas FTZ Area Command from PHC I Area Command with Headquarters at Onne.

In a related development, the NCS has also approved the elevation of the Service’s Command and Staff College to Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) to be headed by a Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs.

The circular reads, “Nigeria Customs Service TRADOC will also conceptualize training curricula, allocation of partDangaladima who signed the circular on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs in Abuja last week said that the reorganization was in line with the present management’s agenda to enhance productivity and efficiency; adding that the changes carried out at the command staff college was to pave way for the college to measure up the responsibility of developing curriculum, conducting training, ensuring synergy and conducting oversight roles, all in one place particular levels of training to various Nigeria Customs Service Colleges and oversees the actual conduct of training.”

