COZA intensifies security checks on members, others

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The leadership of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) on Monday ordered intense security screening of all individuals seeking access to the Church premises

The security check by the security and protocol department of COZA involved identity verification from a list of names compiled by the church and severe body and bag search of each person seeking entrance into the premises.

Non-members of COZA and other individuals whose names were not captured on the list were denied total access.

The intensified security procedure followed Pastor Fatoyinbo’s stepping aside from the pulpit sequel to a protest by a group known as ‘Church Too’ movement calling for unbiased investigation into the rape scandal involving him and Busola, the wife of Nigerian soul musician, Timi Dakolo.

Recalled that on Sunday COZA’s security and protocol team had put up a human shield to prevent the protesters from gaining access into the church before the arrival of a combined team of security personnel drawn from the police, the army, and the DSS to avert a breakdown of law and order at the scene.