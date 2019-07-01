COZA intensifies security checks on members, others

The leadership of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) on Monday ordered intense security screening of all individuals seeking access to the Church premises

The security check by the security and protocol department of COZA involved identity verification from a list of names compiled by the church and severe body and bag search of each person seeking entrance into the premises.

Non-members of COZA and other individuals whose names were not captured on the list were denied total access.