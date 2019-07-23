Court remands teacher for defiling 17-yr-old student

On 9:42 amIn Newsby

A 28-year-old teacher, Idowu Daniel, was yesterday, remanded in prison custody by an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old secondary school student.

rape
Rape

Why I’ve been ‘silent’ for 35 years – Onigbinde(Opens in a new browser tab)

Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons; that the Police should send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, for advice, and adjourned the case till October 21.

The defendant, who lives at Abule-Egba area of Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant on June 27 at 9.25a.m. unlawfully had carnal knowledge of his student in the biology laboratory at Anastasia Comprehensive College, Abule-Egba, Ikeja.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.