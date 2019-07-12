Coping with nosebleeds

Nosebleeds usually aren’t serious. You can treat most by yourself at home. Begin by staying calm.Try to relax. Sit up, don’t lie down. Keep your head above your heart.

Lean a little bit forward.Pinch your nostrils closed. Use your thumb and index finger to hold your nostrils closed for five to 10 minutes while you breathe through your mouth. This can make the blood stop flowing.

Once the bleeding has stopped, do not touch or blow your nose. If bleeding does restart, gently blow your nose to get rid of any blood clots. You can also spray a decongestant in both nostrils. Then pinch your nostrils shut and breathe through your mouth for five to 10 minutes. Then call your doctor.

Nosebleeds may not be preventable but you can lower your chances of getting them. Keep the inside of your nose moist. Dryness can cause nosebleeds. Use a cotton swab to gently smear a thin layer petroleum jelly in your nostrils three times a day.

Use a saline nasal product. Spraying it in your nostrils helps keep the inside of your nose moist.

Use a humidifier. Your nostrils might be dry because the air in your house is dry. Don’t smoke. Smoking can irritate the inside of your nose and dry it out.

Don’t pick your nose. Also, don’t blow or rub it too hard. Don’t use cold and allergy medications too often. These can dry out your nose. In some cases, certain medications can cause nosebleeds or make them worse.

