Consumers endorse Hollandia Evap pack

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Manufacturers of the recently introduced Chi Limited Hollandia Evaporated Milk’s 120gram pack size referred to as Pere, have described it as an irresistible way to deliver wholesome nutrition in milk.

Consumers said the milk has gained market recognition as a result of its distinctive packaging which has endeared it to consumers across Nigeria for its creamy taste and nourishing value.

Managing Director, Chi Limited, Mr. Roy Deepanjan, expressed delight on the feedback received so far from consumers.

He stressed that the Hollandia Evap Pere pack size has captured consumer affection by being value maximising and innovative.

“At affordable price, we were confident that the Hollandia Evap 120g Pere pack was good value for consumer spend when making purchasing decisions. The convenient portion size and affordability is driving affinity and growing popularity of the pack size amongst consumers desirous of wholesome nutritious milk,” he noted.