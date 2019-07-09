Community petitions ICPC over abandoned constituency project

Ben Agande, Kaduna.

Buoyed by the disclosure by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission that it will investigate constituency projects, a community in Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State has petitioned the Commission (ICPC) over an abandoned electrification project in their area.

The project is believed to be part of constituency projects between 2015 and 2019 attracted by the immediate past senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani

In The petition signed by the Secretary of the community’s Residents’ Association, Alhaji AbdulGafar Alabelewe, the community alleged that the dream of the community to enjoy electricity has been dashed.

He told the ICPC chairman in the petition that “It may interest you to note that the project has attracted a transformer, cables, poles and many other materials which are yet to be installed since January 2017.

“At the beginning, we were informed that the immediate past Senator representing Kaduna central zone at the National Assembly, Distinguished Senator Shehu Sani facilitated the project. During the period under review, we were introduced to contractors who were in charge of rural electrification across the country, who gave us several unfulfilled promises as regards the project, which up till date has not come to fruition.

“Therefore, in our effort to ensure that the project does not become abandoned, and have been more aware that your commission has embarked on a mission to unravel how many of such projects are abandoned across the country, we decided to write this petition.

“In a nutshell, we shall be grateful if your commission will use its good office to investigate and unravel the mystery surrounding the project, the correct status of the project and advice on how it could be completed,” he said.

