CIC begins construction of sports complex in Enugu

College of Immaculate Conception, CIC, Enugu, in collaboration with it’s global Alumni association held its ground breaking ceremony of the N350million multi-purpose Sports Complex which took place on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Speaking at the occasion, President of the Alumni Association, US-based Emma Denchukwu, reiterated the association’s desire to continue to project the image of the school by ensuring they give back to the institution the value it deserves.

He praised the efforts of the Old Boys for making sure the dream of turning the school’s image and recognition into an enviable height is achieved.

However, he advised the beneficiaries of the project to ensure they make maximum use of the edifice upon completion.

Also, worthy of mention during the event is another top member of the association and US-based businessman Sir Benson “Ezeomeogo na Oba” Ejindu, who is the Grand Patron of Enugu Rangers ex-players (Home and Abroad).

