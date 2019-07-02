Chukwu-Ndukwe blasts Eagles

Former Super Eagles forward Raphael Chukwu-Ndukwe has lampooned Super Eagles result against Madagascar and described the defeat as the worst for the Super Eagles at the AFCON.

Chukwu-Ndukwe questioned the lack of creativity in the team but was however quick to also highlight the positives in the defeat.

He said the result will ensure the team sit up and take cognizance of how real another defeat can come if they don’t step up their performance.

“We’re not creating chances and this is the worst result of Nigeria as far as the AFCON is concerned. I think it is also good as this kind of thing happened because it will make the team to sit up. Now the coach will be worried that the team is not yet there. If we can lose to Madagascar, then we can lose to any team in this competition. So we need to buckle up.”