Chivita 100% wins award

By Moses Nosike

For the second year running, Chivita 100% won the highly coveted Outstanding Juice Brand of the Year Award at the prestigious Marketing Edge Awards for Excellence, and thereby affirming its dominance in the Nigerian juice brand segment.

Chivita 100% Fruit Juice was adjudged winner of the highly competitive category because of its outstanding brand equity, segment leadership, customer engagement and innovative integrated marketing communications – across traditional and digital.

Made from real natural fruits with no added sugar or preservatives, Chivita 100% is a convenient, delicious, healthy and nutritious 100% fruit juice. It offers health-conscious consumers a range of refreshing and nourishing fruit choices as an addition for a complete breakfast diet.

According to organizers of the Awards, the selection of Chivita 100% was as a result of painstaking industry reviews and assessment of the patriotic contributions of the brand to the growth, development and continuing evolution of the juice segment in the country.

Speaking the award, the Marketing Director, CHI Limited, Mr. Probal Bhattacharya, commended the organizers of the Awards for recognizing Chivita 100%’s strides as a market leader in the juice segment.

“We would continue to ensure innovative excellence, and grow consumer confidence which has seen Chivita 100% win the Outstanding Juice Brand of the Year Award for consecutive years.

“For many consumers, Chivita 100% has become a preferred lifestyle brand of choice for its great health, nutrition and refreshment value as part of a complete breakfast requirement,” he stated.

This award joins a growing list of recognition awards for Chi Limited which includes most recently, Chivita 100% as the most Outstanding Juice Brand of the Year in the 2018 Marketing Edge Awards, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s (MAN) 50th Annual General Meeting and Awards 2018 for Best Kept Industrial Premises, The Guardian Manufacturing Excellence Award 2017 for Beverage Manufacturing Company of the Year, Chivita Active Vegetable Fruit Nectar and Hollandia Choco Malt Drink category wins at the 2017 Marketing World Awards, “Most Innovative FMCG Company” at the Top 50 Brands Nigeria Award, as well as the Businessday Top 25 Most Innovative Companies and Institutions in Nigeria Awards 2017.

Vanguard