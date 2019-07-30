Breaking News
China launches tool for personal information protection

An online privacy compliance assessment tool was launched on Tuesday in China to address the growing problems concerning personal information protection in cyberspace.

The tool, developed by the China Electronics Standardisation Institute, offers free online services including corporate privacy policy assessment for mobile applications and self-assessment for personal information protection compliance.

A source with the institute said that the tool was developed based on relevant laws, regulations and standards on personal information protection.

The source said the tool would help strengthen personal information protection of enterprises so as to boost the work of different industries.

China has been taking measures to boost personal information protection.

In January, four authorities including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Public Security jointly launched a campaign targeting illegal collection and use of personal information by mobile applications.

