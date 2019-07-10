Call for Adeboye’s suspension, ill advised – Omobude

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

BENIN – PRESIDENT of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN), Rev (Dr) Felix Omobude has said that those calling for the suspension of the General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God -RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye by PFN for not taken a stance on RUGA and Leah Sharibu’s abduction and other national issues were ill-advised.

The PFN President, who spoke on Wednesday in Benin with journalists said that the call for his suspension does not arise in the first place because it does not arise.

He said, “I think the suggestion for Pastor Enoch Adeboye to be suspended by the PFN is ill-advised.

“While PFN respects the rights of the people to protest, but we think that protests should be done justly and those who embarked on protests should conduct their investigation properly before embarking on it.

“While acknowledging the right to protest, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) appreciates the concern by the group but it must note that its action will be better achieved, if directed at the appropriate quarters and not persons and organizations that have already highly invested in the process of bringing resolution to the issues raised”.

The PFN president said those who were accusing Adeboye of complicity were not abreast with the realities on ground and how often he has stood up against injustice and how much he has contributed to the rehabilitations of the victims of insurgency in the country.

