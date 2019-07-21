Breaking News
Translate

CAF reveals AFCON prize money

On 7:38 amIn News, Sportsby

AFCON Prize Money: African Cup of Nations champions Algeria have received $4.5 million, Senegal $2.5m, while third place contestants Super Eagles and Tunisia earned $2.m.

Africa Cup of Nations afcon, AFCON Prize Money
Algerian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Final football match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo on July 19, 2019. (Photo AFP)

Algeria lifted their second ever AFCON trophy after narrowly beating Senegal 1-0 in the final last Friday night. Following the end of the tournament, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have revealed the prize money for all participant countries.

[READ ALSO] Italy legend Buffon returns to Juventus

As for hosts Egypt they will receive $670.000 following their disappointing elimination from the round of 16.

The prizes will be distributed as follows:

Angola and Kenya (Third place in group-stages): $620.000

Round of 16: $670.000 (Benin, Uganda, Egypt, Mali, Guinea, DR Congo, Cameroon and Ghana)

Quarter-finals: $800.000 (Madagascar, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Benin)

Semi-finalists: $2 million (Nigeria and Tunisia)

Senegal: $2.5 million.

Algeria: $4.5 million.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.