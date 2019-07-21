CAF reveals AFCON prize money

AFCON Prize Money: African Cup of Nations champions Algeria have received $4.5 million, Senegal $2.5m, while third place contestants Super Eagles and Tunisia earned $2.m.

Algeria lifted their second ever AFCON trophy after narrowly beating Senegal 1-0 in the final last Friday night. Following the end of the tournament, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have revealed the prize money for all participant countries.

As for hosts Egypt they will receive $670.000 following their disappointing elimination from the round of 16.

The prizes will be distributed as follows:

Angola and Kenya (Third place in group-stages): $620.000

Round of 16: $670.000 (Benin, Uganda, Egypt, Mali, Guinea, DR Congo, Cameroon and Ghana)

Quarter-finals: $800.000 (Madagascar, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Benin)

Semi-finalists: $2 million (Nigeria and Tunisia)

Senegal: $2.5 million.

Algeria: $4.5 million.

