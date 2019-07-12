Buhari greets, Prof Wole Soyinka at 85

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm felicitations to Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, on his 85th birthday, July 13, 2019, rejoicing with the literary icon for being one of the country’s greatest prides, and a universal brand.

President Buhari joins family and friends of the cerebral academic in celebrating the many years of laudable achievements, recognitions, awards, and consistency, all which have cumulated in pride to Nigerians, Africans and the black race.

The President salutes Prof Soyinka for his intellectual momentum, interventions on state issues and polity through articles and comments, penchant for justice, and persistence in holding leaders to account.

As he clocks 85, President Buhari affirms that Prof Soyinka’s lifestyle sends a message to all Nigerians and Africans, especially the younger generation, that real success is measured by the intangibles of courage and impact brought to the life of others, rather than pursuit of personal interests.

The President congratulates the literary giant for projecting Nigerian and African values to the world, wishing him more years of health, wisdom and service to the nation and humanity.