Buhari gets approval from Reps to appoint 15 Special Advisers

By Anthony Ogbonna
President Muhammadu Buhari has, Thursday, gotten approval from the House of Representatives to appoint 15 Special Advisers to assist him in his functions as the Country’s president.
9th Assembly will end jinx of PIB passage — Lawan(Opens in a new browser tab)
Recall that President Buhari had, on July 9, requested for the approval to appoint 15 Special Advisers.
He had made the request in a message to the house.
However, following a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Garba Ado (APC-Kano) at plenary in Abuja on Thursday, the House of Representatives approved the President’s request to appoint 15 aides.
Details soon…