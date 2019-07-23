Buhari commends Aircraftman Umar for honesty in returning found money

On 5:14 pmIn Newsby

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Aircraftman (ACM) Bashir Umar for reportedly returning lost but found sum of 37,000 Euros to the owner.

Bashir Umar
Bashir Umar

Describing such honesty by ACM Umar of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mobile Air Defence Team at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano as “uncommon, patriotic and exemplary,” the President enjoins Nigerians, especially the youth, to emulate such worthy gesture.

BREAKING: District head of Buhari’s village, Umar, kidnapped(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to President Buhari, “Honesty and integrity will always remain admirable virtues, notwithstanding challenges before any country.”

He also applauds the leadership of the NAF for its decision to “reward the airman so as to encourage other personnel of the Service to continue to embody attitudes and behaviours that reflect NAF’s core values of Integrity, Excellence and Service Delivery.”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.