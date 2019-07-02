Buhari appoints new DG for NACA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Gambo Gumel Aliyu as the Director-General of National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA).



A statement by the Permanent Secretary, General Services at the Office of the Secretary to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Olusegun Adekunle, said the appointment of the new head of NACA was in line with the provision of Section 8, Sub-Section (4) of National Agency for the Control of Aids (Establishment) Act, 2007.

The appointment, he said, was with effect from June 26.

According to a source at the agency, Mr Aliyu resigned from his position on Tuesday.

Mr Aliyu is a public health physician with a background in HIV Epidemiology and Disease Prevention.

Until his appointment in 2016, he was a consultant in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases at Cambridge University, United Kingdom.