Budweiser to launch campaign, partners two Leagues

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Budweiser, from the production line of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (AB InBev) said it will be launching a campaign as it enters multi-year partnerships with the Premier League and LaLiga.

According to Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev, Pedro Earp, “As the world’s most valuable beer brand, we will launch a global ‘Be a King’campaign in conjunction with these partnerships. This campaign will inspire fans around the world by bringing them closer to the kings of the game.

Activations for the campaign will include limited edition bottle packaging, showcasing the iconic league trophies, exclusive viewing parties, broadcast media assets and content partnership designed to celebrate the greatness of the players on the field and the cultural impact of the players off the field.”

“We are excited to kick-off these long-term partnerships with the Premier League and LaLiga, two world-class football competitions. These partnerships will allow us to further connect with key consumers and football fans across the globe. We are passionate about football, and so are our consumers, so we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate the sport, the players, and most importantly, the fans.”

He went on to say “These new partnerships will be activated across five continents and in more than 20 countries including the United Kingdom, China, South Africa, India, Chile and Nigeria.”

Vanguard