BUAF stages Jagagba at MUSON Centre

By Osa Amadi

BEETA Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF) will stage its 2018 winning play, Jagagba at Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre next weekend, from Friday through Sunday, July 19, 2019, founder of BUAF and award-winning actress and producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, has said in a statement. Jagagba is written by Abdul-Qudus Ibrahim.

Last year, BUAF organised the Beeta Playwrights Competition and received 348 entries from 30 states. A panel of 6 judges, led by the former General Manager, National Theatre, Prof. Ahmed Yerima, selected 10 finalists, who attended a one-day playwriting workshop also led by Prof. Yerima. This was followed by the grand finale which produced Ibrahim’s play Jagagba which emerged the winner. Ibrahim’s win fetched N1 million in prize money and a publishing deal. Part of the competition’s deal includes staging the winning play that will see Jagagba coming alive on stage.

Vanguard