BUA, MTN, Islington Mayor, others to be honoured at African Achievers Awards

By Chris Onuoha

The 9th Edition of the African Achievers Awards will be held at House of Commons, House of Parliament, United Kingdom on the 11th of July 2019 with a lecture series under the theme: “INITIATING DIASPORA INVESTMENTS FOR A DIVERSIFIED AFRICAN ECONOMY.”

The prestigious award that recognizes influential personalities of African descent will be hosted by Rt. Hon. Diane Abbott, current Shadow Home Secretary, United Kingdom, and to be chaired by Susan Fajana Thomas, former Mayor of the London Borough of Hackney, also the Chairperson African Achievers Awards Board.

Billed to be honoured are MTN; HUWEI; BUA Company; Mayor of Islington, UK. Other Honorees include, Hon. Christine Hobes Deputy Minister of International Relations and Corporation Namibia, Hon Abike Dabiri, DG, Diaspora Commission Nigeria, Kanu Nwankwo; Linda Ikeji, Vogue Pay; Dr. Smelly Dube; Dr Edd Branson; Solomon Jamiru, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sierra Leone; Dr. Walton Dayo Gilpin, MD Rokel Commercial Bank; Sadatu Reeves, Deputy Inspector General of Police Liberia; Dr Frank Buyanga Sadiiqi; Hon Anastacia Ndhlovu, Former Deputy Minister of Tourism Zimbabwe; Dr. Tony Ojobo (Former Director NCC); Peace Hyde West Africa Correspondence Forbes Africa and others.

The African Achievers Awards rated as one of the most reputable Ceremony has consistently honored great Africans in Leadership, Community builders, Young Achievers, to Captains of Industries across the continent. The Awards ceremony has fast become established as one of the biggest gatherings of influential and global African Achievers on the continent.

African Achievers Awards was founded in 2010 designed to inspire achievement, thus address the misconceptions of a non-achieving society, and replace those views with accolades from those who are actively and independently contributing greatly towards developing a prosperous and more fruitful Social environment. The awards have been operating successfully for over 9yrs bringing about solidarity and community spirit.

The past honorees include Arch. Bishop Desmond Tutu; Nelson Mandela Foundation; H.E. Jakaya Kikwete former President Republic of Tanzania; Dr. Margaret Blick Kigozi, a University Chancellor and sports woman who works as a consultant at United Nations Industrial Development Organization(UNIDO); Dr Paul Enenche (Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Church); Mrs Titi Horsfal; Sir Celestine Omehia; Mr. John Momoh, Chairman and Founder of Channels Television; Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation; Kofi Annan Foundation; Justina Mutale Foundation; Dr. Justina Mutale, The African Development Bank (AFDB); Sinach, a Nigerian International Gospel artiste; Dr Mathews Phosa, Moggesukkel Foundation; H.E Dr Dlamini Zuma, former Chairperson of the African Union Commission; Dr. Josephine Ojiambo, Commonwealth Deputy Secretary-General and others.