Britain’s Boris Johnson in dates

Here are key dates in the life of Boris Johnson, who was named the new Conservative leader Tuesday and will become Britain’s next prime minister.

– June 19, 1964: He is born as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in New York, where his father is studying at Colombia University.

– 1983: Having been schooled at Eton, he enters Oxford’s Balliol College where he graduates in classics four years later.

– 1987-1988: Works as a journalist for The Times newspaper, from where he is sacked for fabricating quotes.

– 1989-1994: Becomes The Daily Telegraph’s EU correspondent in Brussels, known for his deeply eurosceptic writings.

– 1999-2005: Editor of news magazine The Spectator.

– 2001: Elected as Conservative member of parliament for the Henley constituency near London. Re-elected in 2005.

– 2008: Defeats Ken Livingstone to become mayor of London. After being re-elected for another four years in 2012, he oversees the city’s hosting of that year’s Olympic Games.

– 2015: Elected as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency on the outskirts of London. Re-elected in 2017.

– June 2016: Prime minister David Cameron resigns when Britons vote to leave the European Union. Johnson — a Brexit champion — pulls out of the race to replace him at the last minute after a key ally betrays him.

– July 13, 2016: He is appointed foreign secretary in the government of the new prime minister, Theresa May.

– July 9, 2018: Resigns over May’s Brexit strategy.

– July 23, 2019: Wins the race to replace May as Britain’s next prime minister, beating Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative leadership contest.

– July 24, 2019: Due to be formally installed as prime minister at a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

VANGUARD