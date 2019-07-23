Britain’s Boris Johnson in dates

On 1:42 pmIn Foreignby

Here are key dates in the life of Boris Johnson, who was named the new Conservative leader Tuesday and will become Britain’s next prime minister.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson

– June 19, 1964: He is born as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in New York, where his father is studying at Colombia University.

– 1983: Having been schooled at Eton, he enters Oxford’s Balliol College where he graduates in classics four years later.

– 1987-1988: Works as a journalist for The Times newspaper, from where he is sacked for fabricating quotes.

– 1989-1994: Becomes The Daily Telegraph’s EU correspondent in Brussels, known for his deeply eurosceptic writings.

– 1999-2005: Editor of news magazine The Spectator.

– 2001: Elected as Conservative member of parliament for the Henley constituency near London. Re-elected in 2005.

– 2008: Defeats Ken Livingstone to become mayor of London. After being re-elected for another four years in 2012, he oversees the city’s hosting of that year’s Olympic Games.

– 2015: Elected as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency on the outskirts of London. Re-elected in 2017.

– June 2016: Prime minister David Cameron resigns when Britons vote to leave the European Union. Johnson — a Brexit champion — pulls out of the race to replace him at the last minute after a key ally betrays him.

– July 13, 2016: He is appointed foreign secretary in the government of the new prime minister, Theresa May.

– July 9, 2018: Resigns over May’s Brexit strategy.

– July 23, 2019: Wins the race to replace May as Britain’s next prime minister, beating Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative leadership contest.

– July 24, 2019: Due to be formally installed as prime minister at a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.