Breaking: We don’t need Ngige again, NLC blows hot

By Nwafor Sunday

With the nomination of the former governor of Anambra state, Chris Ngige, by President Muhammadu Buhari as one of his ministers, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Monday, frowned at his appointment, saying that there would be a crisis if Ngige is returned as minister of labour.

The secretary of the organisation, Peter Ozo-Eson, begged Buhari to give Ngige a new portfolio in the next cabinet, noting that Ngige is unfit to handle the post.

His words, “We think that government will be looking for problem if Ngige is returned to the Ministry of Labour and Productivity as a minister, because he does not understand how the place works and his own approach will create an unnecessary industrial crisis.

“If the government is properly advised, it should look for where to put him. Ngige is a square peg in a round hole in the ministry.”

