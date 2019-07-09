Breaking: UNN produces electric car

By Chinenyeh Ozor

University of Nigeria, Nsukka has made breakthrough by producing first made in Nigeria five seater electric car.

Mr Jelani Aliyu, the Director -General of National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDCD) commended University of Nigeria Nsukka for being the first to produce electric car in the country.

Aliyu made the commendation in Nsukka on Monday during the unveiling of a 5- seater Electric Car named’ Lion Ozumba 551″ produced by the Faculty of Engineering of the university.

He urged other universities in the country to emulate UNN desire in given serious attention to issues concerning innovations and technology in order to move the country to greater height.

“NADDC on February 6, 2019 invited UNN, University of Lagos, Usuman Danfodo University and Matrological Institute and urged them to prepare a paper design on how to produce electric car in the country .

“The council is happy that UNN is the first to prepare a paper design and produced electric car that has been unveiled and tests run in the university.

“We urge other universities and higher institutions in the country to emulate innovation and technology spirit of UNN,” he said.

The DG who was represented by Mr David Oyetunji who is Director Finance and Account in NDDC said, improving on automobile industry in the country would help create more employments as well as reduced huge amount of money used in importing cars into the country.

“Improvement in automobile industry will create more employments as well as reduce huge amount of money used in importing cars into the country.

NDDC commended UNN who recently produced the first gasification plant

that used organic waste to generate electricity and today the same university is unveiling first electric built car in the country”, he said.

In a remark, Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN who was excited with happiness said his administration would continue to give innovation and technology the highest attention in order to move the university forward.

Igwe expressed appreciation to the immediate past vice chancellor Prof Benjamin Ozumba whom he said laid the foundation of innovation, technology as well as through hard work made UNN the number one university in the country.

“I feel happy that, I inherited strong institution from Ozumba and I promised to consolidate on his numerous achievements.

“I commend the engineering faculty for making the university proud as well as naming the car after Ozumba who ignited the fire of innovation and technology in the university.

“I also commend NDDC for its encouragement as well as giving UNN a chance to show its potential”, he said.

Speaking, Ozumber said he was overwhelmed when he received invitation to come and witness unveiling of the electric car which was initiated by his administration,

“When I came on board I said we need innovation and technology to be at par with China, US, Sweden and other developed countries of the world.

“That was why I provided the resources and encouragement for innovations and technology because I believe that is one of the ways we can improve our country’s economy.

“it is my desire to improve the economy of UNN , the economy of Nigeria as well as increase the country foreign exchange,” he said.

Earlier Mr Ozoemena Ani, from faculty of engineering who was the coordinator of UNN Metetronic group led the team that produced the Lion Electric Car said the car was produced with 80 per cent local content materials.

Ani said the car could be charged in any electric socket and when fully charged would go distance of 30 kilometres .

“We used 80 per cent local material content in building this electric car

“it cost us N800,000 to produce the car.

“When the car is full charged it will go up to 30 kilometers before it can be recharged, “he said.

Vanguard reports that highlight of the occasion was driving the electric car round UNN campus which attracted many staff and students