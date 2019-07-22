Breaking News
BREAKING: Shiites shoot Dep Comm of Police to death

On 5:19 pmIn Newsby

3 other officers in critical condition

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The latest protest of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as the Shiites on Monday claimed its highest-profile victim yet as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operation at FCT Command was shot dead.

Shiites, Police
An injured civilian during the Shiites protest

Sources disclosed that DCP Umar was killed by the protesters while trying to prevent the hostile action of destruction of property at the axis of the federal secretariat and three arms zone.

Consequent of the violence, security was beefed up at the Force headquarters to prevent reprisal attacks over the arrest of scores of the protesters who are demanding the release of the spiritual sect leader, Sheik Ibraheem El Zakzakky.

More details later…

Vanguard

