…As he calls for Financial Autonomy for Judiciary to avoid Corruption, Wants Criminal Laws Reviewed

By Henry Umoru

AFTER two hours of drilling, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the Substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

Justice Muhammad who was screened by the Senators during plenary at the hallowed Chamber was asked series of questions by the Senators.

The screening which started at 11.40 am, ended at 1.20pm.

He told the Senators that if Corruption must be eradicated in the judiciary, there was the urgent need for the arm of government to be granted financial autonomy.

The CJN also stressed the need for an immediate amendment to Criminal Laws in the country, just as he said that it is the duty of the legislature to sanitize the society.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had last week Thursday forwarded to the Senate, a letter requesting for confirmation of Tanko Muhammad as the substantive CJN of the country.

President Buhari in a letter to the Senate through the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, had in the request said that the nomination was a sequel to a recommendation made to that effect by the National Judicial Council, NJC.

The letter titled : Appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria ” reads ” In accordance with Section 231 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which gives the president the power to appoint a Chief Justice of Nigeria on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and subject to the confirmation of the appointment by the Senate. I have the honour to forward the nomination of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed for confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”

Justice Tanko Muhammad has been serving in that capacity as acting CJN since January 25 this year when the then Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended from office on alleged corrupt practices.

