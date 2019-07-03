Breaking: Senate begins Probe of Senator Abbo for slapping nursing mother

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Senate has begun probe into the case of a serving lawmaker, Senator Elisha Abbo PDP, Adamawa North who allegedly slapped a nursing mother repeatedly at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Against this backdrop, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has set up a seven- Member Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate the matter and report back in two weeks at Plenary.

Announcing the Committee, Lawan promised that the Senate will be responsive and responsible, stressing that it will continue to remain the Senate of the people.

Resolution of the Senate to set Up the Committee was sequel to a motion by Senator Uba Sani, APC, Kaduna Central.

The Committee is chaired by Senator Sam Egwu, PDP, Ebonyi North.

Other members of the Committee are Senators Oluremi Tinubu, APC, Lagos Central; Matthew Urhoghide, PDP, Edo South; Stella Oduah, PDP, Anambra North; Danladi Sankara, APC,Jigawa North- West; Sani Musa, Niger and Daudu Haliru Jika, Bauchi Central.

Recall that Senator Abbo, who defeated the respected Senator Binta Garba, to emerge as the winner of the Adamawa North senatorial district, was seen assaulting the woman in a video posted by Premium Times

The assault, which reportedly occurred on May 11, 2019, was done in the presence of an armed policeman who rather than assist the victim, arrested her.

Details later…