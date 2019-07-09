Breaking News
Breaking: Reps mull motion to take over Edo Assembly

By Anthony Ogbonna

Following the crisis rocking the state assembly, the House of Representatives is considering taking over the activities of the Edo House of Assembly.

This is following a motion by Julius Ihonvbere, Peters Akpatason and Johnson Oghuma.

There has been continued tussle between the incumbent Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki and the immediate past Governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Meanwhile, the motion is believed to be unconnected with tussle between the two gladiators.

Details soon…

Vanguard

