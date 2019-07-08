…Accuse Pastor Adeboye of shielding VP Osinbajo who’s pastor of RCCG

By Anthony Ogbonna

Some protesters, led by Nigerian hip pop Star, Eedris Abdulkarim, Monday, stormed the Redeem Christian Church of God, RCCG, in Lagos, calling on the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye to speak up against injustice in the country.

The protesters, who displayed several banners bearing different inscriptions that reveal their demands, also criticized Pastor Adeboye for allegedly keeping quiet over what they described as persecution of some Nigerians by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Quoting some scriptures, the group rhetorically asked Pastor Adeboye if he would have kept silent if the Christian school girl still in terrorist Boko Haram’s captivity, Leah Sharibu, were his own biological daughter.

They queried the Pastor for allegedly shielding the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, whom they said is a pastor of the RCCG but has done nothing to that effect, despite being the VP.

The group also queried Pastor Adeboye for what they described as his dissociation from a prophesy of “islamization of Nigeria.”

The group called on the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, to suspend Pastor Adeboye for what they described as his complicity on the matter by “shielding vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is a Pastor in the Redeem Church.”

Below are photos of the protesters:

