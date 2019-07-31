Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Protest begins in Imo over alleged slap of Okorocha’s daughter

On 11:54 amIn Newsby

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Protest by hundreds of women has started in Imo state, over the alleged slapping of the daughter of Senator Rochas Okorocha, by a member of the recovery of government properties set up by Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Okorocha
Protest begins in Imo over alleged slap. Photo by Chinonso Alozie

Vanguard monitored the women who assembled at the Rochas Foundation office along Okigwe road, at about 10:59 am. They said that they will be matching to the Imo state Police Headquarters to submit their petition against the government on the slapping drama.
Okorocha
Protest begins in Imo over alleged slap. Photo by Chinonso Alozie

However, tension has hightened in the state, as there could be a counter-protests.

More details soon…

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.