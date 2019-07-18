Breaking: Pinnick impeached as CAF 1st Vice President?

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Mr. Amaju Pinnick, has been impeached as 1st Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

His removal took place on Thursday at CAF Executive Committee meeting, after a well-attended congress in Cairo, Egypt.

It would be recalled that Pinnick was elevated to the position after the corruption case was brought against former Ghana FA President and CAF 1st VP, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

CAF executive committee, on Wednesday, agreed to allow FIFA Secretary General take charge of the administration of CAF for a period of 6 Months.

The FIFA Secretary is expected to take over the running of CAF in spite objection by some Executive Committee members.

Samoura will be in charge for an initial six-month period due to begin on August 1, with her team responsible to carry out a “full forensic audit” of CAF whose President, Ahmad Ahmad, is facing allegation of corruption.

Ahmad was arrested over corruption charges in Paris last month.

A twitter user Osasu Obayiuwana who is in Egypt tweeted a message saying that it was unclear why Pinnick was removed. NAN.

Vanguard