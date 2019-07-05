By Anthony Ogbonna

Following the emergence of Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House of Representative as announced, Wednesday, by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has suspended Honurable Ndudi Elumelu and others who were announced as Minority Leader and other principal officers of the house as against the list of choice members it had forwarded to the Speaker.

The NWC suspended Elumelu and six others over insubordination of the party’s interest.

The six others are Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwadi, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

Recall that the leadership of the PDP had written to the speaker, listing Kingsley Chinda (PDP Rivers) as minority leader, Chukwuka Onyema as deputy minority leader; Yakubu Barde, minority whip and Muraina Ajibola as deputy minority whip.

But the Speaker had set aside the list forwarded by the PDP on the grounds that the PDP alone did not represent all minority political parties in the house. He had, however, went ahead to read a letter signed by 99 members of minority political parties in the house, wherein he announced Ndidi Elumelu as minority leader, Toby Okechukwu as deputy minority leader, Gideon Gwani as minority whip and Adesegun Adekoya as deputy minority whip.

Following the Speaker’s announcement, there was a free-for-all at the House chambers as other PDP members vehemently rejected the nomination.

The PDP NWC had, afterwards, summoned Elumelu and the others for questioning after which it, today, suspended them for one month.

