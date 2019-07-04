Tweets on oil pipeline explosion in Lagos

…residents flee from their houses for safety

By Prince Okafor

Residents flee from their houses in the early hours of today as pipeline along Ijegun in Ikotun in Lagos was gutted by fire.

Firefighter from the terminal just arrived at the scene, trying to extinguish the fire.

Oil pipeline explodes in Ijegun, satellite town this morning. pic.twitter.com/kcyCdJEyWY — Millionaire BusinessMan 🇨🇦 (@tboss_guy) July 4, 2019

The fire is getting much now that the fire service said no more water in their tank @jidesanwoolu @followlasg @Gidi_Traffic #ijegun pic.twitter.com/YRbKGEjqSn — Mheeday_cash (@MheedayC) July 4, 2019

As at the time of this report, the fire is yet to be extinguished.

Many properties destroyed, people died, as pipeline explodes along Ijegun, Ikotun, Lagos. This happened late hours of today. It’s well 🙏🏽😟 pic.twitter.com/GsHTics5cy — Otunba ICE 💎 (@ManLikeIcey) July 4, 2019

#Ijegun …Lagos people are funny. There's a fire outbreak and all you can do is take a video. All of you couldn't get a bucket of detergent water to collectively clamp down the fire until the Fire Service shows up. #fireservice #UnleashYourVision #ThursdayThoughts #whatsappdown https://t.co/RyNMWku2GU — Senator Faustyno Wilson (@Faustynowilson) July 4, 2019

More details to come