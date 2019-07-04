Breaking News
Tweets on oil pipeline explosion in Lagos

…residents flee from their houses for safety
By Prince Okafor
Residents flee from their houses in the early hours of today as pipeline along Ijegun in Ikotun in Lagos was gutted by fire.

Firefighter from the terminal just arrived at the scene, trying to extinguish the fire.

 

As at the time of this report, the fire is yet to be extinguished.

More details to come


