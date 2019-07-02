Breaking: Orji Kalu, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abdullahi, Borofice, announced Senate leaders

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, along with the senator representing Abia Central, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi), and Ajayi Borrofice (APC, Ondo), have made list of principal officers announced today at the ninth senate.

The announcement was done by Ahmed Lawan, Senate President, after reading separate letters sent by the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively at plenary on Tuesday.

However, Orji Uzor Kalu, was announced the new chief whip and Aliyu Abdullahi (APC, Niger), the deputy chief whip.

Yahaya Abdullahi on the other hand was named Senate leader and Ajayi Borrofice (APC, Ondo) was named the Senate deputy leader.

Enyinnaya Abaribe, was namend the minority leader while Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP, Taraba) was announced the deputy minority leader.

Philip Aduda, the senator representing Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) was named minority whip and Sahabi Yau (PDP, Zamfara) was announced the deputy minority whip.