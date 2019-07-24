Breaking: Ministerial nominees storm NASS, as Senators kick against exclusion of FCT

By Nwafor Sunday

Those selected by President Mumammadu Buhari as ministers have stormed the National Assembly on Wednesday for screening.

Recall that senate through the Chairman, Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, while briefing journalists yesterday opined that Senate has vowed to screen thoroughly all the 43 ministerial nominees to ascertain their qualifications.

In view of that some persons like, Mr. Adamu Adamu, Sunday Dare, George Akume, Ogbonnaya Onu and Olorunnimbe Mamora, have been spotted in the National Assembly complex ready for the screening exercise.

However, as the senate begins its plenary today, Philip Aduda representing the federal capital territory raised a point that the federal capital territory, FCT, was excluded from the ministerial list of 43 nominees, whereas each of the 36 states have one nominee which some states having two.

Vanguard