Breaking: May/June 2019 WAEC results released

On 9:17 amIn Education, Newsby

The results of the May/June 2019 West African Examination Council has been released.

WAEC
This was made known in a statement signed by Demianus G. Ojijeogu, WAEC Nigeria’s Head of Piblic Affairs and made available via the council’s official twitter page on Thursday.

It said: “Candidates who are not indebted to the council will be able to access and check their results online, using the results checker pin on their smart identity cards used during the conduct of the examination.

Over 1.6million SS111 students sat for May/June 2019 WASSCE nationwide.WAEC Head of National Office (HNO), Mr. Olu Adenipekun will announce the results on Friday at the headquarters of the council in Yaba.

Vanguard

 

