Breaking: Lawan announces names of Principal Officers

Sets Up Committee on Legislative Agenda

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- SENATE President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday read letters from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, announcing names of Principal Officers for the 9th Senate.

Lawan announced the name of Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North as the Majority Leader.

The Deputy Leader is Senator Robert Borrofice, APC, Ondo North; Chief Whip is Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North and Senator Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, APC,Niger North as Deputy Majority Whip.

The President of the Senate has also announced Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South as Minority Leader; Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, PDP, Taraba South as Deputy Minority Leader; Senator Philip Aduda, PDP, FCT and Senator Sahabi Yau, PDP, Zamfara North as Deputy Minority Whip.

The President of the Senate also set up an Ad-hoc Committee on Legislative Agenda to come up with a Legislative Agenda for the Senate in the next two weeks.

The Committee is chaired by Senator Adamu Aliero,APC, Kebbi Central.

Other members are Senators Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North; Abdulfatai Buhari, APC, Oyo North; Olubunmi Adetumbi, APC, Ekiti North; Chimaroke Nnamani, PDP, East; Uche Ekwunife, PDP, Anambra Central; Istifanus Gyang, PDP, Plateau North; Haliru Jika, Bauchi Central; Albert Bassey Akpan, PDP, Akwa- Ibom North East; Eremienyo Wangagra Degi, PDP, Bayelsa East; Ifeanyi Ubah, YPP, Anambra South and Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar, APC, Kwara North.

Details later…