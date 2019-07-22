Why IGP ordered DIG to take over Dakolos case

By Nwafor Sunday

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, Monday ordered the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Michael Ogbizi to take over the alleged rape case of Busola Dakolo.

Recall that Busola had in June accused the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of raping her at 18.

An allegation which the pastor has since denied. However, the story took another direction on Saturday when armed Police officers stormed the residence of Dakolos to invite them to answer questions on alleged falsehood.

Moreover, Timi Dakolo frowned at the visitation as he raised alarm that Police wanted to intimidate his family.

In view of the above therefore, the IGP instructed DIG to take charge of the case. According to a statement in Abuja by the Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, the DIG is also expected to take over the investigation of the complaint made by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo against the Dakolos.

The DIG, as part of investigation, will also provide a personal supervision to all parts of the investigation to ensure justice and fair-hearing to all the parties, with each case being treated purely on its merit.

Details later:

Vanguard