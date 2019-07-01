Breaking: Gunmen storm police station, kill DPO, three others

By Nwafor Sunday

… As IGP vows to fish-out perpetrators

Indigenes and residents of Agudama Ekpetiama, in Bayelsa state, were in the early hours of Monday struck with fear, as unknown gunmen stormed the community’s police station and killed the Divisional Police Officer, SP Ola Rosanla with three (3) other Police officers and left two (2) others injured.

Miffed by the dastardly act, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered a massive manhunt for the perpetrators.

While condemning the attack, IGP promised to arrest perpetrators and bring them to book.

In a statement disclosed by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, obtained by Vanguard, Mr Adamu ordered for the immediate deployment of crack detectives from the IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), the Forensic and Homicide sections of the FCID and Special Operatives of the Marine Police Department to Yenagoa to complement the efforts of the Bayelsa Police Command in carrying out discrete investigation into the unfortunate incident.

The IGP, while paying tribute to the fallen heroes, condoles the families of the four Cops who paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland, describing the incident as a classic example of the risk and sacrifices the Police are exposed to in their daily task of protecting our homeland.

The IGP enjoins the Agudama Ekpetiama Community and the entire people of Bayelsa State to remain calm and to avail the Police with credible information that will help the Law Enforcement agencies towards apprehending the criminals.