Breaking: Give me more time on ministerial list, Buhari tells NASS

—Says he ‘s under pressure to name cabinet

—I didn’t promise Nigerians ministerial list this week – Lawan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – – – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Thursday night pleaded with the leadership of the National Assembly to give him more time for him to compile list of ministerial nominees.

President Buhari also told the presiding and principal officers of the nation’s federal legislative arm of government that he was under pressure to nominate members of his cabinet.

This is as the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has denied that he said that the presidency promised to send the ministerial list to the Red Chamber this week.

A source at the dinner hosted by the President for the leadership of the National Assembly mid-wife by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang at the Presidential Villa hinted that the President at the dinner requested that he should be given some time for him to come up with the ministerial nominees.

According to the Source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, “Mr. President said we should give him more time for him to compile the list of ministerial nominees.”

It was gathered that President Buhari during the closed door dinner said he was under tremendous pressure to release the ministerial list.

Buhari was said to have noted that most of the ministers he appointed in his first tenure were not known to him, adding that this time around, he wanted to appoint those he knows, have confidence in and that have the capacity to deliver.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said the Senate was yet to receive ministerial list from President.

According to him, ministerial list was not submitted at dinners contrary to speculations that the President would unveil the ministerial nominees at the dinner.

The Senate President explained that he didn’t promise Nigerians that the ministerial list would be forwarded to the senate this week.

When asked if he was now in possession of the ministerial list, he said “Well, I came for a dinner and the process of receiving list is not at dinners. That is all I have to say about this.”

Reminded that he promised Nigerians that the list will get to the Senate this week he said: “I never did. Let me take this opportunity to correct that. A senator raised a point of order under personal explanation and he said we (the senate) should be sent the list of ministers by the executive arm of government.

“And in my response I said the executive is working so hard to ensure that the list of Nigerians that will help this Administration work is going to be constituted, we could even receive it this week.

“Could is conditional and I will urge everybody here to report it as it is.”

It was gathered that the Presidency was shocked on Wednesday when it was reported that the senate president announced that the ministerial list would be sent to the senate this week.

One of the top aides of the president in the villa, said he was shocked by the senate president’s announcement.

“ Ministerial list this week ? I don’t know anything regarding that. What I know that has been sent was the president request for approval of his special advisers,” he said, pleading not to be named.

Those at the dinner included the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Abdullahi Yahaya – Majority Leader, Ajayi Borofice – Deputy Leader, Orji Uzor Kalu – Chief Whip and Sabi Abdullahi – Deputy Chief Whip.

Others were Emmanuel Bwacha, Deputy Minority leader, Phillip Aduda- Minority Whip, Sabi Wau, Deputy Minority Whips.

Also present were Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Majority leader, House of Representatives, Ndudi Godwin Elumelu – Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu – Deputy Minority Leader. and Nkeiru Onyejocha, Deputy Whip

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha were also in attendance.