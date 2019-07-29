Breaking: El-Zakzaky’s bail application adjourned to August 5

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Justice Darius Khobo-led Kaduna State High Court has, Monday, failed to rule on the bail application filed by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat after it adjourned the case to August 5, 2019.

The judge adjourned the trial after listening to both defense and prosecution counsels.

Mr Femi Falana, SAN, Counsel to El-Zakzaky and his wife, had filed the application on behalf of his clients on July 18 wherein he prayed the court to allow his client to seek medical attention abroad.

He had argued that the health condition of his clients was getting worse and needed urgent medical attention abroad.

But the prosecuting counsel Debris Bayero opposed the bail application, arguing that the Shiites’ leader should seek local medical attention.

El-Zakzaky and his wife are facing an eight-count of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace.

Recall that barely 48 hours today, the federal government had proscribed the activities of the group, except the group’s right to practicing its religion.

