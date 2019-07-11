Breaking News
Breaking: El-Zakzaky members storm Lagos, demand leader’s release

On 12:49 pmIn Newsby

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Barely two days after clashing with security personnel at the National Assembly, Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, the Ibrahim El-Zakzaky group, stormed Lagos state to continue their protest.

Following the protest in Abuja on Tuesday, Shiites in Lagos have also taken to the streets to protest the same cause – Free El-Zakzaky.

The protest was in continuation of their demand for the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been detained by the Federal Government.

In the protest held at Maryland intersection, Ikeja on Thursday, they chanted several songs demanding that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration respect the court that ruled that the IMN leader be released.

