Monsuru Olowoopejo

Barely two days after clashing with security personnel at the National Assembly, Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, the Ibrahim El-Zakzaky group, stormed Lagos state to continue their protest.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Following the protest in Abuja on Tuesday, Shiites in Lagos have also taken to the streets to protest the same cause – Free El-Zakzaky. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlusTvAfrica?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#PlusTvAfrica</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/News?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#News</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Shiites?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Shiites</a> <a href=”https://t.co/BU6d6dBqJW”>pic.twitter.com/BU6d6dBqJW</a></p>— Plus TV Africa (@PlusTVAfrica) <a href=”https://twitter.com/PlusTVAfrica/status/1149275048374669312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 11, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The protest was in continuation of their demand for the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been detained by the Federal Government.

El-Zakzaky: When Shi’ites stormed NASS; injured policemen

In the protest held at Maryland intersection, Ikeja on Thursday, they chanted several songs demanding that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration respect the court that ruled that the IMN leader be released.

Vanguard

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria protesting in Lagos over continued detention of their leader. El-ZakZaky by the federal government. Protest has been peaceful as police officers keep trail. pic.twitter.com/AFYZCmTyRs — Homeland News (@homelandnewsng1) July 11, 2019

