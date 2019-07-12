Breaking: Civil servants emerges as new Olowo of Owo

Akure: PRINCE Ogunoye Ajibade Gbadegesin, a civil servants Friday emerged as the 32rd Olowo of Owo, in Ondo state.

He polled 14 votes to emerge the new traditional ruler of the ancient town.

15 senior Omolowo voted to elect Ogunoye at the Olowo Palace courtyard in Owo yesterday while prince Olateru Olagbegi score one vote.

16 other princes scored no vote in the election that lasted over three hours.

17 candidates contested for the stool.

The contestants include princes from the Ogunoye royal lineage include Akinola Olawamide, Philip Adegoke Adegbite, Olatunde Aragun, Ademola Adekolaajo, Olarenwaju Adelotan, Ajibade Gbadegesin, Sunday Abimbola Olatunde Aragun, Olugbemiga Peter and Oluduro Micheal Adegboyega.

Other Ogunoye princes include Emmanuel Ademola, Adegboyega Ajibola, Victor, Monday Ogundeji and Olanrewaju Bernard.

From the Olateru- Olagbegi royal lineage are Solomon Olusegun Mowasola, Adesuyi Olateru- Olagbegi and Olaleke Olateru Olagbegi.

Also from the Ajike royal lineage are Olatunbosun Olayemi and Charles Adedayo.

Details later