Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: British PM, Boris Johnson, appoints Nigerian ‘Badenoch’ as Minister

On 3:51 pmIn Newsby

By Nwafor Sunday

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed a 39-year-old UK-born Nigerian, Kemi Olufunto Badenoch, as a Minister of Children and Families.

Kemi Badenoch

Disclosing this via her official tweeter handle, Badenoch who is a Conservative MP for Saffron Walden, expressed how grateful she was accepting the appointment, noting that she will do her best in her new office.

Her words: “I’m humbled to have been appointed a junior minister at the DfE.  A huge privilege to be able to serve and make a positive difference on a number of issues close to my heart. I look forward to working with the ministerial team and everyone at @educationgovuk.

Minister-nominee: Party chieftains attack APC Chairman in Enugu over Onyeama

“Thank you for all good wishes and kind messages of support received.  I also look forward to working not just with Conservatives colleagues but cross-party and grateful for the warm welcome from Tracy Brabin and Steve Reed MP who no doubt will be keeping me on my toes!

“And finally apologies to anyone who I have not responded to directly.  If I don’t follow you, then I won’t have seen anything you posted on twitter.  Please send an email instead!”.

Details later:

Vanguard

See tweets below:

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.