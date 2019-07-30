By Nwafor Sunday

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed a 39-year-old UK-born Nigerian, Kemi Olufunto Badenoch, as a Minister of Children and Families.

Disclosing this via her official tweeter handle, Badenoch who is a Conservative MP for Saffron Walden, expressed how grateful she was accepting the appointment, noting that she will do her best in her new office.

Her words: “I’m humbled to have been appointed a junior minister at the DfE. A huge privilege to be able to serve and make a positive difference on a number of issues close to my heart. I look forward to working with the ministerial team and everyone at @educationgovuk.

“Thank you for all good wishes and kind messages of support received. I also look forward to working not just with Conservatives colleagues but cross-party and grateful for the warm welcome from Tracy Brabin and Steve Reed MP who no doubt will be keeping me on my toes!

“And finally apologies to anyone who I have not responded to directly. If I don’t follow you, then I won’t have seen anything you posted on twitter. Please send an email instead!”.

Details later:

See tweets below:

