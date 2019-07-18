Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Bandits kill over 20 in Sokoto

On 9:55 pmIn Newsby

Suspected armed bandits have killed over twenty persons in Dan Tatsako village in Goronyo local government area of Sokoto State.

Bandits
Bandits

A source in the local government says the assailants arrived in the village at night armed with sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically.

He says apart from the twenty persons killed, houses and other properties were destroyed by the bandits.

Couple fall from ninth floor window while having sex(Opens in a new browser tab)

He explains that survivors of the attack fled the village to seek refuge in nearby communities within Goronyo and Isa Local Government areas of Sokoto state.

Breaking: Army commander, soldiers killed as Boko Haram ambush troops in Yobe(Opens in a new browser tab)

Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Sadiq, who also confirmed the attack, said the casualty figures were yet to be ascertained.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.