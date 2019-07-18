Breaking: Bandits kill over 20 in Sokoto

Suspected armed bandits have killed over twenty persons in Dan Tatsako village in Goronyo local government area of Sokoto State.

A source in the local government says the assailants arrived in the village at night armed with sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically.

He says apart from the twenty persons killed, houses and other properties were destroyed by the bandits.

He explains that survivors of the attack fled the village to seek refuge in nearby communities within Goronyo and Isa Local Government areas of Sokoto state.

Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Sadiq, who also confirmed the attack, said the casualty figures were yet to be ascertained.

Vanguard